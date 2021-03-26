IND vs ENG | ‘Shut the noise’ celebration is not an attack on anyone, just a reminder to myself, reveals KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who pulled off the ‘Shut the noise’ celebration after striking a ton today, asserted that his celebration does not intend to disrespect anyone and clarified that it is a message to himself to shun outside noises. Promoted to No.4, KL Rahul struck a wondrous 108 to propel India to 336.

KL Rahul showed signs of getting back to form with a fine 43-ball 62* in the first ODI, but today in Pune, the 28-year-old displayed batsmanship that not-so-long ago made people see him as the best limited-overs batsman in the world. Promoted to No.4 in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Rahul walked in at a precarious position, with India 37/2 in the 9th over, but, after biding his time, played a matured knock that deflated England.

Eventually, batting rather patiently, the Karnataka man brought up his fifth ODI century, but it was what followed that has caught people’s attention - once again. Rahul pulled off the ‘shut the noise’ celebration which he famously showcased two years ago versus the Windies, after scoring a fine 102 in Vizag. Speaking to the host broadcaster post the first innings, the 28-year explained the significance of the celebration.

“It (the celebration) is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone,” Rahul told Star during the innings break.

“There are people out there who try to pull you down, at times you need to neglect them. So that's just a message to shut out that noise.”

Rahul endured a horror T20 series, where, after posting scores of 1, 0, 0, and 14, he was ultimately dropped for the fifth T20I, but has since bounced back strongly in the 50-over format, posting back-to-back 50+ scores to surge back to form. The 28-year-old admitted that he was left disappointed by the happenings in the shortest format, but explained that, with runs under his belt, he is now a confident man again.

“Scoring runs makes you confident, and that's what you want to do. I was disappointed after the T20 series, but that's how the game goes. Few quality shots eased my nerves.”