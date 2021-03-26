IND vs ENG | It was pleasing to not move away from our values as a team, admits Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes, on the back of his match-winning 99, insisted that it was a pleasing effort from the visitors to not move away from their attacking values as a team during the second ODI. The all-rounder also hailed England’s opening pair of Bairstow-Roy for giving them quick-fire starts every game.

At 110/1, England were in a spot of bother, especially considering their collapse in the first ODI, where they were in a state of ascendancy before scrambling to a defeat, leaving it all too late for the visitors. However, this time around, the partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes was careful, extremely careful when the two spent enough time at the crease to take the visitors over the line.

While Stokes fell narrowly short of a century, with a 52-ball 99, where he scored four boundaries and ten sixes, taking a toll on the Indian spin duo - Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya. At one point, Stokes was 50 off 40 balls but from thereon, in the span of five overs, he got to 93 off 49 deliveries to seal the game for England, who chased down 337 with nearly seven overs to spare.

The English all-rounder admitted that it was a pleasing effort from the team to not go away from the values as a team. He also insisted that there was a ‘bitterness’ after the first ODI, where they lost from a position of ascendancy.

“I think the most pleasing thing for us as a team is we didn't go away from our values as a team. We were bitterly disappointed after the first ODI. Great chase and happy we were able to go over the line fairly easily despite India putting up a big total. Better wicket to be honest but we don't really fear any totals to be honest,” Stokes told broadcasters, reported Cricbuzz.

Stokes also stated that it was an important win for them, especially to continue with their approach. He also added that it was his responsibility to take on the spinners while Jonny Bairstow farmed the strike at the other end.

“It could have been easy to rein ourselves in after the last game but from a personal and team point of view, it was important to play as we do. We speak about match ups in our changing room and my match-up was with the spinners to take the risk, just let Jonny keep going on with his business. He's in unbelievable form,” he added.

Bairstow-Roy once again were amongst the runs, with another century partnership, the most for England in the ODI format. Stokes credited the openers, calling them the best in the world.

“The amount of runs they (Roy and Bairstow) have scored is obviously amazing, but if you look at the way they have scored it's even better. They are the best in the world in my opinion. Always good going to the last game when the series is on the line,” he concluded.