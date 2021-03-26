Eoin Morgan might not be in the plan for England by the 2023 ODI World Cup, suggests Michael Vaughan

“In 50-over cricket, he has been so focused on the T20 World Cup, this year and the next one. I just get a sense that he wants to look at small segments and not too far ahead. By the time of the 2023 World Cup, I have to be honest, he may not be in the team by then. He may have moved on and certainly won’t be pushed out of the team. I still think it’s possible, Jos Buttler might be leading the side, Morgan is a fine fine player but don’t think he would be around,” Michael Vaughan told Cricbuzz.