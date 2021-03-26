Eoin Morgan might not be in the plan for England by the 2023 ODI World Cup, suggests Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan has suggested that Eoin Morgan, who led them to the 2019 World Cup might not be in England’s plans by the 2023 ODI World Cup but won’t be pushed out of the team. He also added that England will only miss Morgan’s tactical nuances and won’t miss his batting display.
Since England’s World Cup win 2019, when Eoin Morgan seemingly led the side from the front, including with the bat, his form has been a deary concern for the Three Lions. In the last year, across nine games, the English skipper scored just 250 runs, at an average of 35.71 and a below-par strike-rate of 97.65. In the first ODI against India, once again, Morgan was on the wrong side of things, getting out for just 22, at a strike-rate of 73.3.
While he is undoubtedly England’s skipper across the limited-overs format, former English skipper Michael Vaughan suggested that Morgan might not be in the Three Lions’ plan for the 2023 World Cup, in India. He also added that vice-captain Jos Buttler might take over the captaincy duties by then.
“In 50-over cricket, he has been so focused on the T20 World Cup, this year and the next one. I just get a sense that he wants to look at small segments and not too far ahead. By the time of the 2023 World Cup, I have to be honest, he may not be in the team by then. He may have moved on and certainly won’t be pushed out of the team. I still think it’s possible, Jos Buttler might be leading the side, Morgan is a fine fine player but don’t think he would be around,” Michael Vaughan told Cricbuzz.
Vaughan also added that he hasn’t quite had a lot of opportunities to showcase his batting skills in the past year. However, if Morgan doesn’t continue in the setup, the former English batsman insisted that the Three Lions will miss his tactical nuances.
“He hasn’t been in great form since the 2019 World Cup, he has had one hundred against Ireland. He hasn’t had a great deal of opportunity with the bat but looking at him play in the past, you would expect more runs from him. They won’t miss his runs necessarily but will miss his tactical nuances,” he added.
