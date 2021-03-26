BCB decide to uphold Shakib Al Hasan's No Objection Certificate for IPL participation
Today at 9:48 AM
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have decided to uphold Shakib's No Objection Certificate to participate in the IPL despite the president suggesting otherwise following Shakib's letter. Shakib is expected to leave Bangladesh on March 28 to join his KKR teammates for a seven-day quarantine.
After Shakib wrote a letter to the BCB, expressing how his statements were misinterpreted by BCB Head of Cricket Operations Akram Khan, it provoked a fiery response from the BCB, who threatened to revoke his IPL NOC and include him in the squad for the series against Sri Lanka. However, they have had another change in stance and have decided to uphold his No Objection Certificate to participate in the IPL.
"Shakib's NOC will remain as it is and he can go and take part in IPL," Ismail Haider, BCB Director, confirmed to Cricbuzz.
It must be noted that Shakib's NOC is valid up to May 18 after which he is expected to join the side for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka which is starting on May 20. However, that doesn't mean the issue is solved completely as Cricbuzz further added that the matter could still come up in BCB's board meeting.
As of now, the Bangladesh all-rounder will leave the country on March 28 and join his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates to complete his seven-day Quarantine after which he will start training.
