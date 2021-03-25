WI vs ENG | CWI confirm that England would tour Windies for three Tests and five T20Is in 2022

Cricket West Indies, on Wednesday, confirmed that England would be touring Windies over three Tests and five T20Is, instead of the three T20Is and two Tests that were originally part of the schedule. The three-match Test series would be rebranded as the ‘Richards-Botham trophy’ for the first time.

Last year, when Test cricket was far away from the restart in the other countries, England emerged out of the shadows, hosting West Indies over a three-match Test series, that essentially kicked-off world cricket. Following that tour, the Windies Cricket Board had an agreement with the English board, for a series in West Indies, which since then has materialised now.

On Wednesday, the Windies Cricket Board confirmed that England would be touring the Island nation over three Tests and five T20Is, in a World T20 year, instead of the two Tests and three T20Is that was on the table. While the timeline is January-March, the venue and the dates of the events are yet to be decided by the board.

"This expansion of next year's England tour to the Caribbean is welcome news for West Indies Cricket and for the region's tourism economy. It has come about because of the special relationship that has been developed between our respective boards,” Ricky Skerritt, CWI President said.

"We are looking forward to working with ECB Chair Ian Watmore, and CEO Tom Harrison, to expand our partnership even further into new areas of cooperation and support. We have already begun discussions on how the ECB can help us in our development programs and I am pleased that ECB has been showing so much appetite and goodwill to assist."

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s Chair Ian Watmore appreciated the support of Cricket West Indies, especially for the restart of cricket in the country. He also extended his support for the tour, stating that the extension of the tour is the best way of it.

"We hugely appreciated the support of Cricket West Indies, and all its men's and women's players, in helping us host a full season of international cricket in the summer of 2020. Following the conclusion of those tours to England we have been in discussions with CWI to understand how we can best support them moving forward and one way was to extend our existing England men's tours to the Caribbean in 2022," Ian Watmore said.