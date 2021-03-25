 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to CSK’s new camo look jersey for 2021 IPL

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    CSK reveals new jersey

    CSK

    Twitter reacts to CSK’s new camo look jersey for 2021 IPL

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:26 AM

    Right until this point in time in IPL, Chennai Super Kings were the only franchise to not have changed their jersey from the first edition of the tournament. However, yesterday, that changed, with the men in Yellow adding a ‘camo’ sleeve to their jersey, to show respect to the Indian military force.

    Yellow wear is here!

    Thala Dharisanam!

    Like or Unlike?

    NEW JERSEY INCOMING!

    CSK fans, this is for you!

    RESPECT!!

    Myntra is in the limelight!

    TIME FLIES!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down