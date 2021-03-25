Twitter reacts to CSK’s new camo look jersey for 2021 IPL

Today at 11:26 AM
Right until this point in time in IPL, Chennai Super Kings were the only franchise to not have changed their jersey from the first edition of the tournament. However, yesterday, that changed, with the men in Yellow adding a ‘camo’ sleeve to their jersey, to show respect to the Indian military force.
Yellow wear is here!
Up close and personal! The story of the all new #Yellove wear ▶️ https://t.co/HQrfg59FMf— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 24, 2021
🛒 - https://t.co/qS3ZqqhgGe#WhistlePodu 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/c3plGuaLDz
Thala Dharisanam!
Thala Dharisanam! #WearOnWhistleOn with the all new #Yellove! #WhistlePodu 💛🦁— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 24, 2021
🛒 - https://t.co/qS3ZqqhgGe pic.twitter.com/Gpyu27aZfL
Like or Unlike?
Do You Like The New Jersey of CSK for IPL 2021?— Tentaran Sports (@TentaranSports) March 25, 2021
If Yes then - Like
If No then - RT#IPL2021 #MSDhoni #DhoniReturns #Dhoni #CSK pic.twitter.com/shaCoAMtev
NEW JERSEY INCOMING!
#MSDhoni #Dhoni #dhonidefinitelyyes #IPL2021 #VIVOIPL https://t.co/gofswjnXkI— Vinayak heliwal (@vinayak_heliwal) March 25, 2021
CSK fans, this is for you!
MS Dhoni unveiled Chennai Super Kings' new jersey on Wednesday ahead of the IPL 2021#MSDhoni #Dhoni #CSK #ChennaiSuperKings #IPL2021 #IPL #DhoniReturnshttps://t.co/cu7pBKX2yv— The Bridge Chronicle (@TBChronicle) March 25, 2021
RESPECT!!
The camouflage strips on the shoulders is a tribute to #IndianArmy.. #CSK New Jersey..#CSK Captain #Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.. https://t.co/Xv0VRz8S41— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 25, 2021
Myntra is in the limelight!
It is good that Myntra changed its logo, otherwise in this season of IPL people will watch jerseys more than matches....#IPL2021 #Yellove #myntralogo #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Jo2J9kM29K— 𝑨𝑵𝑺𝑯𝑼♟️(RCB✨) (@knight_7340) March 24, 2021
TIME FLIES!
What do they say? Time flies, right?#ipl2021 #ipl #mahendrasinghdhoni #mahi #dhoni #msdhoni #thala #chennaisuperkings #csk #dhonism #dhoni7 #dhonifans: pic.twitter.com/hzfHsky1xj— Caught Out (@CaughtOut_in) March 24, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.