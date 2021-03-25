Reports | India might face Pakistan in short bilateral T20I series this year

Reports from the Pakistani Jang newspaper suggests that India would face Pakistan in a short bilateral T20I series this year while there have been no reports from the Indian contingent. This series would be the first since the 2012-13 series when Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his debut.

Exactly eight years after India last played a bilateral series against Pakistan, reports have emerged from Pakistan that the board has asked its players to be prepared for a short T20I series against India.

The last tie between the two countries was in 2012-13 when India played an ODI and T20I series in the country over five games. Pakistani Jang newspaper reported the same, stating that the players have been informed about the prospect of facing India in a T20I series.

"A PCB official said that while there has been no direct discussion with anyone from India, indications are there and we have been told to be ready for such a series," said the report in the Urdu newspaper.

On the other hand though, an Indian cricket official, according to the reports from TOI, stated that the board has been given no information regarding the same and added that they are highly ‘unaware’ about any such happenings. Neither has PCB’s CEO, Ehsan Mani too declined any such happenings.

A top Indian cricket official on Wednesday told IANS, "No, we have no information on India playing a series with Pakistan."

In the same report, IANS also stated that a source in Pakistan insisted that the series would be played before the World T20 in October. While the whereabouts were unknown, the report added that it would serve as a preparation for the World T20 and insisted that it could take the place of Asia Cup on the cricketing calendar.