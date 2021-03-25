IPL 2021 | Parth Jindal hints at Shreyas Iyer missing the entire season of IPL

In what came as a shocker for Delhi Capitals, their skipper and Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury just ahead of the 2021 edition of the IPL. Though the reports of the scans haven't been made official yet by the Delhi Capitals or the BCCI but it has been reported that Shreyas has a labrum tear in his left shoulder, and is likely to undergo surgery which will effectively rule him out of the game, for at least, three months. Not only, he will miss the last two ODIs against England in Pune but is also likely to miss the entirety of the IPL.