IPL 2021 | Parth Jindal hints at Shreyas Iyer missing the entire season of IPL

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal took to Twitter and expressed his unhappiness at the unfortunate shoulder injury to Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer and said he was devastated and gutted for him. It is likely that the Indian middle-order batsman will miss three months of cricket.
In what came as a shocker for Delhi Capitals, their skipper and Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury just ahead of the 2021 edition of the IPL. Though the reports of the scans haven't been made official yet by the Delhi Capitals or the BCCI but it has been reported that Shreyas has a labrum tear in his left shoulder, and is likely to undergo surgery which will effectively rule him out of the game, for at least, three months. Not only, he will miss the last two ODIs against England in Pune but is also likely to miss the entirety of the IPL.
Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal on Thursday expressed his displeasure at Iyer's injury and said he was gutted for him. He tweeted, Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15- stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup."
Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup. @DelhiCapitals @BCCI— Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 25, 2021
Iyer had injured his shoulder whilst fielding in the first ODI against England on Tuesday in Pune. In an attempt to stop the ball at extra cover, he had made a desperate dive and after that, he was seen in a lot of pain. He had to go off the field and didn't take the field again in England's innings and had to undergo scans. Now, it will be interesting to see whether Shreyas undergoes surgery at the earliest or he delays it so as to make himself available for the latter half of the IPL.
