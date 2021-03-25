IND vs ENG | Prasidh Krishna has great game sense, is a keen learner and a brave boy, reveals KL Rahul 

Indian ODI wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has heaped praise on Karnataka youngster Prasidh Krishna, and remarked that he reads the game well and always wants to learn and be brave. He also outlined that playing England players in the IPL has helped the Indian youngsters do well in the series.

In the first ODI against England, Prasidh Krishna had one of the most brilliant comebacks on debut as after being expensive in the first few overs, he took two wickets in space of a few overs to help India bounce back in the game. After that, Shardul Thakur chipped in and took crucial wickets and Krishna also returned to take two more wickets as the youngster ended with four scalps.

What impressed the most about him was his ability to bowl at a high pace and still able to gain movement off the deck besides the extra bounce that helped him to do well. KL Rahul is very impressed with the lanky Karnataka pacer and heaped praise on him stating that he has a very good game sense and also carries a lot of aggression.

"He has a great sense of the game, it's not just his skill but how he understands and reads the game. He is a very keen learner and he is, like I said, very brave and comes in with a lot of aggression. We saw in the last game, he was trying to have a word or two with the batsmen and he enjoys being in a contest and that's something I love about him," Rahul said at the virtual press conference, ahead of the second ODI against England, reported TOI.

The Indian ODI gloveman also said he wasn't surprised by Krishna's display as he always knew that he bowls quickly and gets bounce which is good enough to trouble batsmen.

"Look, quite honestly, I am not surprised with what he (Prasidh) did yesterday (Tuesday). I was always very confident that the next player that is going to come out of Karnataka, is going to be Prasidh. We weren't of the same batch, but I have watched him play a lot of junior cricket and in the nets, he is somebody, who will catch your eye.

"(He is a) tall guy (who) bowls quick, gets a lot of bounce from the wicket, and something having played with him in the last couple of seasons for Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare, I realised that he is a brave boy."

Rahul was also happy to see that the youngster didn't get overawed by the big stage and did what he does in domestic cricket as well.

"And I am so happy to see that he is carrying on the same thing and he wasn't overwhelmed by the place he is in, playing his first game for the country, I am sure there will be lot of nerves. But the way he came back after the first three overs, got those crucial wickets, so these are the qualities that a player and as a team, a lot of us are impressed with, what he has done."

The Indian no.5 ODI batsman also outlined that familiarly with the English players that has come due to the IPL has helped the youngsters to do well in the series.

"Obviously, you would have heard Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), Ishan (Kishan) and Krunal (Pandya), in their interviews saying that they have played against most of these guys in the IPL at some point and they know how they go about their games and IPL performances have obviously given them a lot of confidence and they have carried that confidence into playing for their country," he noted.

He also added that the team management gives a lot of belief to the younger players.

"And it is something also the team, the management and the environment here in the Indian team, what we try to do is to give the confidence to youngsters coming in and I feel weird calling them youngsters, because we have seen them for so many years, we have seen them perform and when they come in, we want all the players to continue to do what they are doing," he signed off.