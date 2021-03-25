IND vs ENG | Eoin Morgan ruled out of last two ODIs; Jos Buttler to captain England

England will be without their skipper Eoin Morgan for the final two ODIs of the three-match series as the ECB have confirmed that the injury the 34-year-old sustained during the first game has rendered him unfit for the second and third ODIs. Morgan, whilst fielding in the first innings, sustained a split webbing between his thumb and index finger, but while the English skipper managed to bat with the pain on Tuesday, he won’t be fit enough to take to the field for the final two games. England, as a result, will be led by stand-in skipper Jos Buttler in the final two ODIs, both of which are must-win games for the Three Lions.