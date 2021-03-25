Both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav deserve to be in India's squad for World Cup, insists VVS Laxman 

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has asserted that both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who made impressive debuts in the T20I series against England, should be in India's T20 World Cup squad. Sanjay Bangar, however, feels there is a lot of time to the WC and many spots are up for grabs.

It has been a great year for debutantes when it comes to the Indian team. India went in with a more aggressive approach in terms of their team selection and got in players like Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav for the T20I series against England. It paid rich dividends as well as the trio of players were impressive, more so, the Mumbai Indians duo of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav as they made fifties in their batting debuts and helped India win the series 3-2.

Former Indian batting great VVS Laxman feels that both Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan have made their opportunities count and deserve to be picked in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup that will take place later in the year in India for the first time since 2016.

"But the way Ishan Kishan played in his debut innings and then also the way Suryakumar Yadav played, I think both of them will definitely be in my squad of 15. It's a tough choice, but I think both of them deserve to play in the Indian squad come the World Cup," Laxman said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', reported TOI.

"Well, it's a very tough question because what we have seen in this series is that lot of youngsters have capitalized on their opportunities," he added.

However, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels it's too early to decide on the players and there are still many places up for grabs and the upcoming IPL will give a chance to all the sidelined players to throw their hat in the ring once again.

"There is a lot of time remaining from now to the start of the World Cup. In between, there is an IPL tournament as well. So, taking into account on how the decisions have been made, I believe that there are still a lot of spots that are up for grabs. Players who were being sidelined have still had a big season lined up between the World Cup selection. So, I would not like to count anybody out of the World Cup contention as yet," Bangar said.

One of the most impressive bowlers from India's recent 3-2 T20I series win over England was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was returning to the side after a long injury lay-off. Bangar feels he has sealed his place for the World Cup.

"Without a doubt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, if he is fit and is in form… because this team has displayed that it is obviously going to go on form."