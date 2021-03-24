Reports | Shreyas Iyer set to miss first half of IPL and last two ODIs following shoulder injury

Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a shoulder dislocation during a dive in the first ODI against England, has been ruled out of the next two ODIs as well as the first half of the Indian Premier League. However, it is not sure who will lead the Delhi Capitals franchise now that their skipper is ruled out.

After the impact he endured whilst fielding, Iyer, on Tuesday, was taken for scans immediately and the report, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo, are not very encouraging. BCCI are yet to announce Iyer's exit from the England series officially, but the report suggested that he won't be a part of the series anymore as well miss a part of the Indian Premier League. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are on the bench and the duo can effectively replace Iyer, who has been a splendid addition for the Indian middle-order since the 2019 World Cup. Rishabh Pant was the designated vice-captain last year and lest Iyer misses out on the IPL, then the Delhi wicket-keeper, in all probability, will take over the charge. Delhi Capitals also have Steve Smith in their ranks as the Aussie can take over the responsibility if it comes to that. Depending on the situation of Iyer's injury, they will take a call ahead of their tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.