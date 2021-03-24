Reports | Controversial umpires' call to be discussed at the ICC meeting 

As per TOI reports, the ICC is set to discuss the much-debated Umpires' call of the DRS system in the upcoming meeting that will take place on March 30. Not only that but the future of the under-fire ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will also be up for a discussion in the meeting.

Umpires' call has been a constant point of debate and discussion when it comes to the DRS system. There is a school of thought that if a batsman is out/not-out, it shouldn't change just because it goes against umpires' call when it comes to marginal calls. In the ongoing India-England tour, there have been a lot of instances when the umpires' call has proved to be the decisive factor. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli had even advocated for removing umpires' call from the DRS so as to make the system more clear for the players and the fans of the game.

And now the much-debated topic is set to be discussed in the upcoming ICC's meeting that will take place on March 30, if reports are to be believed.

"There is ICC quarterly starting at the end of the week. Before that, the umpires call will come up for discussion. There is also Chief Executives Meet followed by the board meeting," a senior official from one of the main board told PTI, reported TOI.

Kohli had said that if the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be out. However, a source close to the developments said that one needs to take the error percentage into account as well and also that anything is decided by the ICC after proper rounds of discussions with the stakeholders of the game.

"The ball-tracking technology as well as the Hawk Eye is a Hawk and one needs to factor in the error percentage also."

"ICC Cricket committee always takes decisions based on discussions with all stakeholders. When Cricket Committee's recommendation was sent to the board for approval, the BCCI was also among members who agreed," a source privy to developments said."

It is notable that the ICC Cricket committee is headed by the former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble. Also, the future of the ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will be discussed after he was sent on leave post an investigation that found him "abrasive" in his towards the employees of the organisation.