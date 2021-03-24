IND-W vs SA-W | Not getting picked in the ODIs motivated me to work harder on myself, reveals Shafali Verma 

Today at 12:05 PM
There was a lot of hue and cry when Shafali Verma wasn't picked for the ODIs against South Africa and she stated that she took it as a motivation and worked even harder on herself. Shafali also added that she must be lacking something in her and hence didn't ask the captain about the omission.
With scores of 23, 47, and 60 in the three-match women T20I series against South Africa, it didn't take long for dynamic Indian opener Shafali Verma to hit the headlines. The world's No.1 T20I batter was at her aggressive best in the third and final T20I on Tuesday in Lucknow, as she hammered 60 off 30 deliveries with the help of seven fours and five sixes and awed one and all with her effortless strokeplay that helped India chase down 113 with nine overs to spare.
Notably, the 17-year-old wasn't picked in the Indian women's side for the five-match ODI series against South Africa that preceded the T20Is. Reflecting on the same, the youngster felt that she was must be lacking something and that was the reason behind not getting picked in the side.
"When I wasn't picked for the one-dayers, I felt somewhere I might be lacking something. But I did not go ask the captain or the coach, because I knew deep down that if my name was not there, it is probably because I only lack something," Verma said in an online press conference, reported Cricbuzz.
But she took it positively and it acted as a motivating factor for her as she worked harder on her fitness.
"So, I think, I need to work more on my fitness, and [getting picked for] one-days would be my goal - whenever I get that chance. Not getting named in the one-day squad is a motivation for me, really, to play even better and break into the ODI side. That's all was on my mind. I wasn't overly disappointed but I saw it as a huge motivating factor. I motivated myself to work even harder and play ever better so that I can make it to the one-day side," she added.
India's opening was a major cause of concern in their 1-4 loss at the hands of the South African women's side. Shafali is likely to make it to the ODI side for India in their next assignment and she's all ready to take up the 50-overs challenge.
"Actually, If I get a chance to play in the one-dayers, at whichever [spot in the batting] order, I'd like to play as long an innings as possible and score well for India," Verma concluded.
