IND vs ENG | Iyer taken for scans after injury; Rohit cleared of serious injury 

Today at 11:18 AM
Indian no.4 Shreyas Iyer, who injured his shoulder while fielding, was taken for scans after BCCI stated that he had "subluxated his left shoulder" during the first ODI against England on Tuesday in Pune. Rohit Sharma wasn't taken for scans after his injury wasn't serious enough.
The first ODI between India and England saw many players getting injured. The most serious being Shreyas Iyer's, who was in a lot of pain after he made a diving attempt to save a boundary at extra cover in the eight over of the English innings. He had to leave the field straightaway and after that he didn't come back to field.
According to the BCCI, Iyer had "subluxated his left shoulder", which is partially dislocating his shoulder and that prompted them to the send the Mumbaikar for scans. It has put his participation in the ongoing series and the upcoming IPL into jeopardy.
However, Rohit Sharma, who had hurt his elbow while batting, was cleared of any serious injury and wouldn't go for any scans. He was also not fielding in the first ODI. A rising Mark Wood delivery had the Indian opener in a lot of pain. Not only Indians, but the English pair of Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings also picked up injuries during the first ODI and are in doubt for the second ODI on Friday.
Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger while fielding and required four stitches before he could come out to bat for the Three Lions. While Billings had also sprained his collar bone while fielding but came out to bat. The second ODI of the series will also be played at the same venue.
