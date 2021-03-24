Adam Zampa to miss RCB's season opener against Mumbai Indians due to his marriage

Today at 1:39 PM
Adam Zampa is set to miss the Indian Premier League campaign opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore due to his marriage. Hesson confirmed that the team's foreign players will arrive at different times until April 1 in a staggered manner.
RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson confirmed via a video on the franchise's Twitter page that Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who had a considerable amount of success after replacing Kane Richardson in the side during the 2020 campaign, will miss the tournament opener due to his marriage and wished him a great time during the event.
"We won't have our full contingent of overseas players available for the first game. Adam Zampa is getting married. It's an important time for him and it's something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament," Hesson told on RCB's Bold Diaries.
As a matter of fact, a list of team members, including players and support staff, will arrive in a staggered manner ahead of the tournament with RCB's first match in the Cluster-Caravan format set to be played in Chennai on April 9. Few members of the squad have already assembled in Chennai while head coach Simon Katich's arrival from Australia has been delayed due to a documentation issue.
Hesson confirmed that the team's foreign players will arrive at different times until April 1 but the Indian players will arrive post the England ODIs. Players and team staff will have to be quarantined for a week and clear Covid-19 tests before they would be integrated into the bio-bubble. But those players returning from the India series can directly be integrated into the system.
"The thing we noticed last year, when you are in the bio-bubble you don't want to jam-pack everything into the first few days. You want to make sure your culture is quite organic and it's something that develops and grows as we start to understand and respect that our players have been in bubbles potentially the last 6-8 months and have gone from bubble to bubble. We are making sure we are functioning and firing for the whole tournament and not just push guys for the first game," Hesson added.
