WI vs SL | Just backed myself to bat well; wanted to score some runs for West Indies, admits Rahkeem Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall, who scored his career-best, with an unbeaten 60 against Sri Lanka, has admitted that he just backed himself to bat well on day two and wanted to score runs for West Indies. He also added that Windies are now in a good position but will have to be wary of day three’s first hour.

At 171/7, West Indies had already salvaged a two-run lead over Sri Lanka but Test cricket quite doesn’t work on those margins, requiring a partnership between Rahkeem Cornwall and Joshua Da Silva. The pair didn’t disappoint, continuing the hard-work exhibited by their top-order batsman, who all got starts but couldn’t convert into a substantial score. While Da Silva was taming the bowlers, with his steady defence, Cornwall at the other end, was rather being an aggressor in the longest format.

Against spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, Cornwall got himself off the mark, with a majestic boundary before taking the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers. Perhaps, his best in the innings came in the over against Vishwa Fernando, where he scored a boundary and six to get the innings pacing. From there on, the tall all-rounder was waiting for the loose deliveries, ready to pounce upon them.

In the process, the all-rounder brought up his maiden half-century for West Indies, having had a high score of 14 previously for the Men in Maroons. This time around, he stayed at the crease, put the hosts in a good position, with a 79-ball 60, scoring nine fours and two sixes. The all-rounder, at the end of the day, admitted that he just backed himself to get the runs for the Windies.

"I have good batting skills, tried my best to bat with Joshua to get a decent score. I just backed myself. I tell myself, 'I have to score some runs'. I was working with the batting coach. Josh batted really well, we tried to keep the momentum with us to take it as far as possible,” Cornwall told post-day, reported ESPNCricinfo.

While stating that, the all-rounder also admitted that the hosts are in a good position against Sri Lanka but noted the importance of playing out the first hour of day, which would give them a maximum chance of taking the first Test home.

“I think we're in a good position, feels good. See off the first hour and then build as much as possible," he concluded.