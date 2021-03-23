Twitter reacts to screaming Virat Kohli pleading teammates to run disinterested Morgan out after dropping a sitter

England raced to a great start in the beginning, with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow doing their normal things to take the side past the 100-run mark within 12 overs. India needed wickets to have any chance in the game against an English side that bat really deep. The first breakthrough came in the form of Roy who was sent packing by debutant Prasidh Krishna before the Karnataka pacer got the better of Ben Stokes to give India a sniff of a chance in the game.However, what happened after that was a series of unfortunate events, comical even.