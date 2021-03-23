Twitter reacts to screaming Virat Kohli pleading teammates to run disinterested Morgan out after dropping a sitter

Today at 8:09 PM
Virat Kohli was a nice fielder all his life but somehow, the intensity has dropped in the last couple of years, with the Indian skipper dropping catches every now and then. After dropping an easy catch today, he found Morgan out of the crease and urged his teammates to run the English skipper out.
England raced to a great start in the beginning, with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow doing their normal things to take the side past the 100-run mark within 12 overs. India needed wickets to have any chance in the game against an English side that bat really deep. The first breakthrough came in the form of Roy who was sent packing by debutant Prasidh Krishna before the Karnataka pacer got the better of Ben Stokes to give India a sniff of a chance in the game.However, what happened after that was a series of unfortunate events, comical even.
Eoin Morgan, who had a spit webbing, on the first ball that he faced, decided to charge the first delivery. However, he could only manage an edge to slip where Virat Kohli was stationed. However, in a comical turn of events, the Indian skipper managed to drop the catch after the ball ticked out of his hands upon the elbow's impact with the turf. A frustrated Morgan, by then, thought he was dismissed and was halfway down the pitch, not even looking to return back to the crease.
Kohli, realizing his mess up, threw the ball back to the business end to inflict the run-out but no one was guarding for that. Kohli shouted from the top of his lungs, pleading with his teammates to run the English skipper out but it was too late by then.
OUCH!!
March 23, 2021
Morgan gets a life!!
Morgan gets a life first ball 👀— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 23, 2021
The ball pops out of Kohli's hand at slip as he hits the ground.
The Indian players are charged up out there as Prasidh bowls a wicket-maiden 🔥
🏴 - 137/2 (17)#INDvENG
Kohli drops!
Prasidh almost had a third. Kohli drops Morgan first ball, missed the run-out as well!— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) March 23, 2021
Chaos out there: https://t.co/6bPIQYATrx#INDvENG
What luck!!
Prasidh Krishna has come back strong. Kohli puts down Morgan first ball but India definitely coming back into the game.#INDvsENG— JustCricket (@justcricketblog) March 23, 2021
Bad fielding by India!
Jeez India. Thought newbie Prasidh was on a Hat-Trick. Kohli Drops it 🤦🏻♀️— Joti Birdi (@BirdiOnBoundary) March 23, 2021
Then a Possible Run-Out. 😳
Can we calmed down please.
England 137-2 #INDvsENG
