Twitter reacts to ‘fiery debutant’ Krunal Pandya indulging in heated exchange with Tom Curran

Krunal Pandya had a rollicking start to his ODI career, with a fluent fifty that made him the darling of masses immediately. However, things were not as easy-peasy as it seemed, with the Baroda all-rounder indulging himself in a heated exchange with Tom Curran after reaching the 50-run mark.
Krunal is on fire!!
March 23, 2021
One brother to another!
When Krunal Pandya and Tom Curran broke into argument.— Saurabh Suman (@Saus2108) March 23, 2021
Virat be like : Main kya kru phir job chhod dun 😕 pic.twitter.com/WWjIA53bWS
Nasty!!
Fastest 50 by Krunal Pandya with a verbal between Tom Curran and Buttler....— वि शा ल (@_iamvish) March 23, 2021
Dhawan Gabbar #Virat KL Rahul #KrunalPandya Well Played https://t.co/eQ2vmZIX6B
Ha Ha!
Krunal Pandya to Tom Curran -— A K (@Aditya_Kumawat_) March 23, 2021
Jyada libir libir mat kro , vrna yhi patak k "bad word" .@krunalpandya24 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/0AkSgKN7zJ
Sledging starts!
Tom Curran and Buttler sledged Krunal Pandya— Cricket Fan™ (@Vijay_Kohli__18) March 23, 2021
and look who is gearing up
Feel all the BGM's of #Master#VaathiRaid pic.twitter.com/DB6qNO3NlP
Just Krunal things!
"Some words exchanged between Curran and Krunal."— Karna (@KarnaMalde7) March 23, 2021
Just Krunal Pandya things. #INDvsENG
LOL!
Krunal Pandya To KL— Uzair Lakdawala (@LakdawalaUzair) March 23, 2021
Regarding Tom Curran#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/h9CE3q1LMA
