Shafali Verma regains number one ranking in T20Is for batters

India’s teenage sensation Shafali Verma is back at the top of the ICC T20I rankings as the 17-year-old, on Tuesday, went past Australia’s Beth Mooney to sit mighty atop the rankings. Verma, who did not feature in the ODIs vs South Africa, struck 23 and 47 in the first two T20Is versus the Proteas women and the onslaught has seen the youngster leapfrog Mooney to regain the top spot.

This is the second time in her career that the teenager has been ranked the best batter in the world in the shortest format as last year, during the World T20, Verma overtook New Zealand’s Suzie Bates to become the number one batter in the world for the first time.

Verma (750) has a two-point lead over Mooney (748), who is clear of Sophie Devine (716), Meg Lanning (712), and Alyssa Healy (705), who are placed at 3rd, 4th, and 5th respectively. Smriti Mandhana (677), seventh, is the second Indian batter in the Top 10, with Jemimah Rodrigues (640), placed at ninth, being the third.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone (799) has retained her place at the Top of the bowlers’ rankings, while she is followed by the impressive Shabnim Ismail, who is 23 points adrift of the English left-arm spinner. Deepti Sharma (700) and Radha Yadav (694), placed at seventh and eighth respectively, are the only two Indians in the Top 10 of the bowlers’ rankings, while Sharma also finds herself in Top 10 of the all-rounders’ rankings, placed at 4th with 302 points. New Zealand’s Sophie Devine, unsurprisingly, with 395 points to her name, is the top-ranked all-rounder in the world.