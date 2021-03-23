Reports | Sharjeel Khan asked to shed considerable weight over next fortnight to be eligible for first XI selection

Disgraced-opener Sharjeel Khan’s return to the Pakistan first team might not be so straightforward as reports have emerged that the 31-year-old has been asked to shed ‘considerable weight’ over the course of the next couple of weeks in order to be contention for selection for the T20Is versus South Africa, starting April 10. Sharjeel, who was banned in 2017 for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal, was named in the T20I squad for the South Africa tour after impressing in the Pakistan Super League, but while the selectors picked the southpaw on batting merit, the management and the support staff are said to have been left unimpressed by the 28-year-old’s fitness.