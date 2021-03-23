IND vs ENG | Will continue playing the same way despite losing the game, proclaims Eoin Morgan

"Our bad days with the bat make it look worse than usual. Need to execute better than we did today. When you look at our top seven in particular, we've all scored under 60 ball hundreds. That's the way we want to play. With one eye on the WC, we want to try and push the envelope in that regard. Sometimes it doesn't work. But for us, it's better to lose like that than losing by 10-20 runs. That's the way we'll continue playing," Morgan said in the post-match presentation.