IND vs ENG | Will continue playing the same way despite losing the game, proclaims Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan has revealed that their approach in the last five years has borne fruit massively and one loss is not going to bring a massive change in that regard. The English skipper has also added that they will continue to reinforce the method that has worked for them, in the next two matches.
England's innovative approach to go big from the word go and continue doing that for the entire course of the innings, thanks to the deep batting riches, helped them to a World Cup win at home last year. Even though they seemed a bit afterwards, the fact that they were back with the full-strength batting unit for the first ODI in Pune, the usual method made a reappearance.
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow made the run-chase a formality before the tragedy struck and debutant Prasidh Krishna quickly picked two wickets to push England to the backfoot. England tried hard but a collapse ensued to leave them mid-way and jaded, something Eoin Morgan admitted. However, the England skipper, in no uncertain terms, clarified that the Three Lions are not going to change their plan despite the loss.
"Our bad days with the bat make it look worse than usual. Need to execute better than we did today. When you look at our top seven in particular, we've all scored under 60 ball hundreds. That's the way we want to play. With one eye on the WC, we want to try and push the envelope in that regard. Sometimes it doesn't work. But for us, it's better to lose like that than losing by 10-20 runs. That's the way we'll continue playing," Morgan said in the post-match presentation.
After Roy's dismissal, England tried to play within themselves and not a single batsman looked like taking the attack to the hosts. It might have been the result of a slackness but the English skipper stated that they will try to reinforce the method that worked so well for them over the last half a decade.
"Fitness levels have moved the game forward, bats have moved the game forward. Important for us to dictate the way we play and reinforce the method that's worked for us. Our bowlers did an outstanding job with traditional Test lengths and line that proved effective. Didn't probably play well enough to take advantage of the dew. Which is disappointing because the toss is an advantage here in India," he concluded.
