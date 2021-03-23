IND vs ENG | Sam Billings cleared of serious injury; ECB confirm batsman sprained his collar bone

In what comes as a huge relief for England, the ECB have confirmed that Sam Billings has been cleared of serious injury. In the final ball of the 33rd over of the Indian innings, Billings went down in pain near the deep square leg boundary after launching an unsuccessful attempt to stop a Shikhar Dhawan pull shot, and, immediately, everyone feared the past injury to resurface once again. The batsman looked like he was clutching his shoulders and thus there were fears that the 29-year-old might have re-injured his shoulder that he’d already damaged two years ago.