IND vs ENG | Prasidh Krishna has been considered for some time in limited-overs, reveals Sanjay Bangar

Prasidh Krishna, in the past, has been one of the hottest bowlers in the Indian ODI domestic tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the 2019 season, the pacer picked up 17 wickets and this year, picked up another 14, showcasing his consistency in the 50-over format. On the back of that, his experience of playing in the IPL, for Kolkata Knight Riders, has made him one of the most highly regarded youngsters in the domestic scene.