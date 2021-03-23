IND vs ENG | Prasidh Krishna has been considered for some time in limited-overs, reveals Sanjay Bangar

Today at 2:43 PM
Ahead of Prasidh Krishna’s debut for India, Sanjay Bangar has revealed that the Karnataka pacer has been considered for quite some time now in the limited-overs format. Bangar also added that the pacer understands pressure situations very well, which prompted his selection in ODI format.
Prasidh Krishna, in the past, has been one of the hottest bowlers in the Indian ODI domestic tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the 2019 season, the pacer picked up 17 wickets and this year, picked up another 14, showcasing his consistency in the 50-over format. On the back of that, his experience of playing in the IPL, for Kolkata Knight Riders, has made him one of the most highly regarded youngsters in the domestic scene.
With Virat Kohli hailing him as an ‘X-factor’ bowler, his opportunities have always been waiting at the doors but hadn’t materialized before 2021, until the ongoing series. Former Indian assistant coach Sanjay Bangar revealed that Prasidh Krishna has been considered for some time in limited-overs and has been in the fray for a while.
"Prasidh Krishna has been considered a very good bowler in the shorter formats for a long time. When I was with the team, there used to be discussions about him as a good option," Bangar said on Star Sports, reported India Today.
Bangar also cited that the pacer's experience in the Indian Premier League, especially understanding the situation and bowling accordingly, put him ahead of his compatriots, in terms of selection.
"His biggest speciality is that he has played 24-25 IPL matches. So he knows very well how to understand the situation and bowl according to the field settings. He has a sound head and can make good decisions," added Bangar.
