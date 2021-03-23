Alzarri Joseph set to play for Worcestershire during the early part of County Championship

West Indies’ quick Alzarri Joseph is all set to become one of the overseas signings for Worcestershire for the first seven games of the County Championship. With the pacer not having an IPL contract, he would travel to England, as soon as the Sri Lanka series comes to an end in April.

Over the last year, the tearaway pacer Alzarri Joseph has made a mark in the international scene, not just with the ball but also with the bat, lower down the order. The all-rounder, who is now part of the Windies setup, against Sri Lanka has become one of the mainstays in the new-age setup, with 34 wickets in his Test career thus far while having 54 in his ODI career.

The all-rounder will fly into the United Kingdom, on April 4, post the series against Sri Lanka, making himself available for the first seven games of the County Championship, for Worcestershire. Since making his U-19 debut in 2016, the pacer has made steady progress on the international stage, with this deal all but set to improve his progress.

Joseph, showed his emotions over the deal, adding that there was not one bit of hesitation from his end, especially after becoming an integral part of the Windies red-ball setup.

"I am thrilled to be joining Worcestershire for the early part of the summer. When I heard the club was interested in me, I had no hesitation in saying yes. The club has a strong squad with a nice balance of youth and experience, and I'm really looking forward to working with bowling coach Alan Richardson,” Alzarri Joseph said, reported Cricbuzz.

"I would also like to thank Cricket West Indies for allowing me the opportunity to go and experience county cricket," he added.

After having plied his trade for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, the all-rounder spectacularly launched himself with a six-fer before an injury halted his progress with the franchise.

"He is a quality performer, and we are delighted to have signed him for the best part of two months," said Paul Pridgeon, Worcestershire Cricket Steering Group Chairman, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"With it looking like Josh Tongue and Pat Brown may not be match fit for the start of the season, Alex Gidman [Head Coach] and Joe Leach [Club Captain] both felt they needed another seamer. Alzarri is going to be available for seven matches and is an exciting prospect."