Shadman Islam tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sri Lanka Tests
Today at 3:19 PM
Bangladesh Test opener Shadman Islam has tested positive for Covid-19 and missed the first round of the National Cricket League which the BCB made compulsory for anyone to play the Sri Lanka Tests. If his third COVID report comes out negative, he will be able to partake in the next game.
After failing to stage the NCL last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCB hosted BCB President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 successfully. The success of the events allowed BCB enough reason to start the NCL from March 22 and the board made it mandatory for the Test probables to take part in the NCL in order to prepare for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, scheduled from April 21.
However, ahead of the first round of matches, opener Shadman Islam tested positive for coronavirus with the player being sent into isolation immediately.
''I am in isolation at the moment in the hotel and waiting for my third corona report to arrive and if that is negative I will be able to play,'' Shadman told Cricbuzz on Monday (March 22).
The southpaw had also missed the second Test against West Indies due to a groin injury and was looking forward to the NCL to earn his place back in the side. Meanwhile, Test skipper Mominul Haque tested negative during the third round after testing positive on the first couple of rounds. Haque will play in the NCL now.
Bangladesh will travel to Sri Lanka on April 12 to play the two Tests at the Pallekele International Stadium, which will be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.
