IPL 2021 | Think RCB are going to get a lot stronger with Virat Kohli as opener, reckons Michael Vaughan

In light of Virat Kohli’s revelation of him going to open the innings for RCB, Michael Vaughan has reckoned that the move to push him at the top would make the franchise a lot stronger. He also added that Kohli would have a lot of fun at the top of the order, making strong runs for the franchise.

Despite not being a regular opener for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli’s best season in the Red and Gold jersey came at the top of the order, in 2016 where he scored 973 runs. In that season, he was solely responsible for the franchise’s path to the final, where they fell short against cross-state rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, since then, Kohli has sporadically made his appearance at the top for the franchise. After RCB’s decision to let go of Aaron Finch, Kohli confirmed that he would open the innings alongside Devdutt Padikkal. Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has reckoned that RCB are going to get a lot stronger with the right-hander as the opener.

"He [Virat Kohli] could bat anywhere but I think they [Team India and RCB] have found something. I think the RCB will be a lot stronger by having Virat Kohli at the top of the order," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz, reported HT.

"He will be so consistent on those wickets. If you ask any batsman that's worth any kind of salt 'Where would you like to bat in India?', and you'll get 'I'll open the batting please'," he added.

Last year, the franchise opted to open with Padikkal-Finch at the top, a move that paid off initially before backfiring with Finch’s poor form coming to the fore. However, this season, with the addition of Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, and Kyle Jamieson in the middle-order, RCB have the luxury to open with Virat Kohli, something that they haven’t done a lot in the last season.

"I think he will have some fun over the next few months opening the batting. We are going to see some fine innings," Vaughan further said.