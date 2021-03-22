IND vs ENG | Would credit my selection to my domestic performances for Karnataka, insists Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna, who was picked in the ODI squad for the first time, insisted that he would like to give credits to his domestic performances for his selection into the Indian outfit. He also stated that Kohli’s captaincy for India’s domination and insisted that India will win the ODI contest too.

Back in 2019, before the lockdown, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had hailed Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna as an ‘X-factor’ bowler for the Indian national team. However, since then, opportunities haven’t come the Karnataka pacer’s way before the three-match ODI series against England. After an excellent season for Karnataka, where he picked up 14 wickets, the bowler was picked in the Indian squad.

Ahead of his first appearance for the national team, Prasidh put his Indian selection down to his domestic performances for Karnataka. He also thanked the selectors for showing faith in his skills.

"I am excited. I would like to give credit to my domestic performances. I had an idea that I would be picked. When you do well, you get the reward. I am really thankful to the selectors who have shown their faith in me. I want to thank the Karnataka team as well," Prasidh told TImesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.

The 25-year-old, who has in the past made his mark for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL as well, revealed his excitement to play under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. While hailing him as one of the best players in the world, Prasidh extended his appreciation, adding that his words on him being an ‘X-factor’ meant a lot.

"I am so excited to play under Virat Kohli. He is one of the best players in the world. He is one of the best captains in the world. His words meant a lot to me. His words gave me a lot of confidence. My focus is now the ODI series against England. I am not thinking anything other than this," Prasidh told TimesofIndia.com.

Prasidh also hailed the Indian team’s attitude, for coming back twice in the series, to win the Test series 3-1 while wrapping the T20I series 3-2. He insisted that likewise, India will complete a series win too over England.

"India have been dominant against England. They won the Test series and now the T20I series. I am sure India will win the ODI series too. India have been doing really well in 50 overs cricket. In the T20I series, India were put under pressure but look at the way they made a comeback.”

Alongside Kohli’s captaincy, he also showed his eagerness to join the squad, which has star bowlers such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur, both of whom left an indelible mark in the recently concluded T20I series.

"Indian team is dominating under his (Virat's) captaincy and doing so well. To be a part of this team will be so wonderful. Shardul, Bhuvneshwar have been magnificent in the series. I am eager to share the ball with them," he said.