IND vs ENG | From a basic cricketing perspective, Umpires’ call don’t make any sense, feels Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has stated that Umpire’s Call is not an ideal scenario, asking when a batsman is bowled, does it matter if it clipped the stumps or not. Kohli has further added that any member in the squad is concerned about what some people from outside of the dressing room have to say about him.

In the fourth T20I, Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal created controversy regarding soft signal - which is technically one half of the entire narrative against soft signal and umpire’s call in third umpire referral. Kohli was pretty vocal against the soft signal decision and now when he was asked about the Umpire’s call, the Indian skipper didn’t hold back.

“I have played a long time when there was no DRS, if any umpire made a decision, if the player liked it or not, the decision stayed. According to me, the umpire’s call is creating a lot of confusion, when you get bowled, you don’t look at 50% and all of that. From a basic cricketing perspective, there shouldn’t be any debate on that,” Kohli said in the pre-match press conference from Pune.

“If the ball is clipping the stump, it should be out and that’s how it should be. It’s creating a lot of confusion and that should be solved. Even soft-signals, you have to question the spirit of the game and the guidelines. If it happened to the Indian team overseas, there would be fingers pointed elsewhere. There shouldn’t be grey areas, where there will be concerns.”

England’s rotation policy and the way they handled the Moeen Ali affair became the talk of the town and after Moeen Ali didn’t feature in the T20Is, the question was real. Kohli, who played with Moeen in the RCB set-up, stated that the all-rounder would have been huge for England but added that it was England’s internal conversation.

“Well, I won’t judge it at all, knowing that Moeen Ali, I’m not sure about the rotation policy or the dynamics of it. He would have been a strong addition for sure in the Test format, even in the T20Is, he would have helped but outside of that, I have no idea about the internal conversation, so I can’t have a say on this, really.”

KL Rahul failed to pick up runs in the first three games and trying to get some in the fourth, he played within himself to be dismissed for 14. As Kohli decided to open, Rohit called Rahul’s drop for the final match of the series as a tactical move to play an extra bowler. Kohli defended the statement and added that the players don’t listen to outside noises that often.

“There have been cases outside the bubble, everywhere, whether there are few cases or a lot of them, in these times, you have to be aware of the precaution you ought to take. We are continuing to do that and we have been successful in two cities, we would aim to have a successful one in Pune as well and take that to IPL. We haven’t felt unsafe into the bubbles or the hotel and it’s upon everyone.

“Form or out of form, for me I can only remember the song, ‘Kuch toh Log kahenge, Logon ka naam hai kehna,’ people have a lot of perceptions about the players and pass judgement. If a player is down on form, people enjoy making fun of them, when the people are a bit down on the form, you know there are a lot of talks around. Cricket is a simple game, look at the ball and hit it, for me at least, everything spoken outside is always nonsensical and I don’t really get worried by any of it. We don’t let it get into the team or affect us in any way.”