IND vs ENG | Don’t think Suryakumar will be picked over Shreyas for first ODI, states VVS Laxman

Ahead of the first ODI in Pune, VVS Laxman has stated that he doesn’t think Suryakumar Yadav will make his ODI debut against England in the first ODI ahead of Shreyas Iyer. He also added that Iyer’s versatility and his ability to have batted at No.6 in the T20Is, makes him the favourite.

Since the start of the five-match T20I series, a lot of questions have been raised over the duo - Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer - with both of them fighting for the same batting spot in the ODI setup, with the other places already locked-in. While both men were picked in the T20I squad, after Virat Kohli decided to open the innings, in ODIs, the scheme of things would be rather different, with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opening the innings.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, who saw the T20I series closely, stated that he doesn’t think Suryakumar Yadav, who made a steady impression in the T20I series in over England will be picked in the playing XI for the first ODI. He also added that the crazy depth in the Indian squad will keep the talented Mumbaikar out of the setup, despite his form.

"I actually don't know whether he will get to play in the playing XI and that's the depth in this Indian team. Whether you take Test, one-day or T20I cricket, Suryakumar Yadav doesn't get into the playing XI just because there are others who have performed exceedingly well in international cricket,” VVS Laxman said on Star Sports, reported TOI.

“Yes, he's in form, but I would definitely go with players, who have shown that consistency in international cricket. So, for me, he won't get into the playing XI in the first ODI."

The selection will ultimately boil down between the two Mumbaikars - Shreyas and Suryakumar - with KL Rahul set to don the gloves in the first ODI, ahead of Rishabh Pant. Laxman insisted that Iyer’s ability to adapt himself to the conditions, batting at No.6 in the T20I series could tilt the selection in his favour.

"I think it is very difficult to just choose one among both, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, because what really interests me was the way Shreyas Iyer batted at No. 6. He batted with authority, conviction and just understood the situation and played his shots right from the word go,” he added.

But ultimately, Laxman stated that Iyer is more suited to donning the No.4 role, one he has done in the ODI setup, since the 2019 World Cup after India’s decision to go with Vijay Shankar. Laxman also added that the right-hander’s steady impression in the T20I series would definitely make him a favourite.

“Because we know that he is ideally suited for No. 4. He has done so well in both, one-dayers and T20Is in that position, but for the first time I have seen him bat at No. 6, and he didn't disappoint anyone," Laxman said.