BCB set to reconsider Shakib’s NOC for featuring in IPL 2021

Days after Shakib Al Hassan’s statements on BCB’s president Nazmul Hassan, the BCB are all set to reconsider the NOC for the all-rounder, in order to bar him from playing the IPL. BCB’s Akram Khan insisted that the board would now look at Shakib’s response for the Test tour before making a decision.

The growing tension between the two parties - Shakib Al Hasan and the Bangladesh Cricket Board - has certainly led to a massive issue before the Indian Premier League. While Shakib was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders, Bangladesh’s Test series coincides with the IPL schedule, which means that the Bangladesh players who are picked won’t be available for the series.

However, in the past, Shakib has been vocal that he wants to miss out on this series to play the IPL, in order to get acclimatised to the conditions in India for the World T20. It has led to the BCB reconsidering the decision to hand him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Indian Premier League.

BCB Cricket Operation chairman Akram Khan has made it clear that if Shakib wants to feature in the national team plans, he should be available for the series against Sri Lanka, instead of requesting to play in the IPL.

"What does it imply? If someone is saying that I don't want to tour Sri Lanka, where we have two Tests, to prepare for the World Cup then what does it actually mean?" Akram questioned, adding that the board will reconsider giving him the clearance for the T20 tournament in April-May, reported Cricbuzz.

He also added that there would clarity over the ‘NOC’ in the next couple of days, as the saga has reached its climax, with the two having a vocal go at each other in the past week. If the board doesn’t hand him the NOC, the all-rounder won’t be able to feature in the squad for KKR.

"I heard that he said that I didn't read his letter. Perhaps I misunderstood his letter. He wants to play Tests, from what he has said. In the next couple of days we will discuss about his NOC. If he has interest, he will play Tests in Sri Lanka," Akram noted.