IND vs ENG | Team India fined for slow over-rate in 5th T20I

Team India have been fined for slow over-rate for the second time in four matches as the International Cricket Council (ICC), in a press release, confirmed that the Men in Blue, on Saturday, were found guilty of not meeting targets. In the series decider on Saturday, India, after batting first, restricted England to 188 to win the contest by 36 runs, but the hosts deploying 16 overs of pace bowling has seen them fall short of the target by 2 overs. The Virat Kohli-led side, as a result, have been fined 40% of their match fee.