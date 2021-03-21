IND vs ENG | Team India fined for slow over-rate in 5th T20I

Today at 6:54 PM
For the second time in the five-match T20I series, team India have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate, after the hosts fell two overs short of the target on Saturday. Earlier, the Virat Kohli-led side were fined 20% of their match fee for slow over-rate in the 2nd T20I, which they won.
Team India have been fined for slow over-rate for the second time in four matches as the International Cricket Council (ICC), in a press release, confirmed that the Men in Blue, on Saturday, were found guilty of not meeting targets. In the series decider on Saturday, India, after batting first, restricted England to 188 to win the contest by 36 runs, but the hosts deploying 16 overs of pace bowling has seen them fall short of the target by 2 overs. The Virat Kohli-led side, as a result, have been fined 40% of their match fee.
“Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” read an ICC release.
“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, and third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan leveled the charge.”
This is the second instance of India being fined for a slow over-rate in the series, after the Men in Blue were fined 20% of their match fee for falling 1 over short of the target in the 2nd T20I. England, too, were fined for a slow over-rate in the 4th T20I. The game which saw England get punished lasted more than 4 hours.
