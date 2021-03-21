IND vs ENG | It was very important for Virat Kohli to open the innings, opines Sunil Gavaskar

India’s approach at the top of the batting order in T20Is has been puzzling. After sticking with the combination of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the top of the order, the Men in Blue, during the course of the series, decided to break the partnership. In the fifth and final game, up stepped Virat Kohli, jumping as the opener, with Suryakumar Yadav taking over as the No.3, in fine form too.