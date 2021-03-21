IND vs ENG | Injured Jofra Archer a doubt for ODI series, concedes Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan conceded on Saturday that Jofra Archer might not be available for the ODI series, and added that the pacer’s elbow injury has been getting ‘progressively worse’. While Archer played all five T20Is, the right-armer missed half the Test series owing to the elbow issue.

England could be without the services of their spearhead Jofra Archer for the three-match ODI series, starting Tuesday, as skipper Eoin Morgan conceded post the T20I series defeat that there is a good chance that the 25-year-old could miss the 50-over games. Archer, who missed no less than two Tests owing to an elbow problem, was the pick of the bowlers for England in the T20Is, finishing with 7 wickets at an ER of 7.75, but his never-ending problems with the elbow looks set to keep him out of the ODIs.

Morgan did not confirm if Archer would miss the series, but claimed that the right-armer’s elbow injury needs attention due to it getting ‘progressively worse’.

"Not quite sure yet (about his availability for the ODIs). We're going to wait until tonight and tomorrow to see how Jofra has pulled up. He clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention," Morgan said on Saturday.

Archer’s partner, Mark Wood, also fought through a niggle to play 4 of the 5 T20Is, but Morgan insisted that the Barbadian’s situation was bad enough to demand immediate attention. Prior to the T20Is, in a column for Daily Mail, Archer had revealed that despite not being ‘Test Fit’, he would be able to bowl through pain and get through the T20I series.

"Most of our bowlers are normally carrying niggles, but certainly Jofra's situation has definitely got worse. So, like I mentioned, it does need attention.

"I think it's rare when a bowler isn't managing pain, what they do is a tough job. If you ask any of them, are they ever pain-free, it's a pretty rare instance if they say 'yes'.”

England are yet to announce their squad for the three-match ODI series, which will commence on Tuesday, March 23, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.