Twitter reacts to ‘pumped-up’ Kohli sending off Buttler with words of wisdom

Today at 10:46 PM
With Virat Kohli, comes aggression and entertainment, be it batting or in the field and today was no different, especially in a tense finish to the game. The Indian skipper did not just share words with the departing batsman Jos Buttler but he almost walked him back to the dressing room.
2-2 in the series, with two teams heading into the fifth one at the same venue, albeit in the tensest of fashions. Having already set a target of 225, England were under the pump, right from the first ball, when Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a brilliant first over. Not only did he send off Jason Roy but he did in the most sublime of manners, with a peach of an in-swinger that caught the English opener by total surprise.
However, that being said, England, with the plethora of limited-overs specialist in the top-order, struck a chord with the Indian bowlers. That chord, however, was fruitful for the visitors, as they inched closer, closer, and very closer to the Indian target. If India were 90 in the first nine overs, England were no less and when England reached 100 in the first ten, the pressure was back on India, having done the first yard right.
It even came to a point when India had no clue on how to dismiss the two English batsmen, with them absolutely dominating the home bowlers. But that’s when Virat Kohli reintroduced ace-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the attack and the rest was history. The all-rounder, with his off-cutters, not only deceived Buttler but also dismissed him in the same over, receiving the highest-order of appreciation from the Indian skipper.
It wasn’t a high-five, it wasn’t a nod or even a yell, Kohli let a huge go at the departing Buttler and even walked a bit with him to the English dressing room before pulling the plug. Aggressive with the bat, aggressive in the field and of-course, as aggressive in send-offs, Kohli - the skipper was at full flow.
Lee Phir aagayai!!!😂
March 20, 2021
Oh Nooooo!
Virat Kohli in beast mode. Jos Buttler 😂.#Master kohli#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LYgW0zlcGd— Mahi VFC⍟ (@Itz_MahiVFC) March 20, 2021
That doesn't matter to King Kohli!
That agression towards jos Buttler he is such a calm guy not needed from virat kohli #INDvsENG #IndiavsEngland sorry buttler— Karthikk Kandukuri (@Karthikkk98) March 20, 2021
Lol!
Virat Kohli: Ben Stokes— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) March 20, 2021
Jos Buttler: Yeah, Next in.
Virat Kohli: Ok thank you
What exactly happened between these two? #INDvsENG_2021 #viratkohli #buttler #bhuvi #Hitman #RohitSharma#ViratKohli #rohirat #SuryakumarYadav #Shardulthakur #INDvsENG #cricket pic.twitter.com/wdDDlOX8Ro
That's True!
Seems like Jos Buttler has activated Virat Kohli's classic animated mode which was missing from the past few fixtures.— Akshat (@Akshat_Cricket) March 20, 2021
Bad for England...considering the ODI series is just around the corner.#INDvENG
Laal pool neela pool Virat Bhaiyya beautiful!🔥
Virat kohli to jos Buttler..— Vicky Gujrathi (@vickyGujrathi1) March 20, 2021
"JALWA HAI HAMARA!!🔥#INDvsEND #ViratKohli
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Virat Kohli
- Jos Buttler
- Hardik Pandya
- England Tour Of India 2021
- Indian Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.