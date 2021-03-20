Twitter reacts to ‘pumped-up’ Kohli sending off Buttler with words of wisdom

2-2 in the series, with two teams heading into the fifth one at the same venue, albeit in the tensest of fashions. Having already set a target of 225, England were under the pump, right from the first ball, when Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a brilliant first over. Not only did he send off Jason Roy but he did in the most sublime of manners, with a peach of an in-swinger that caught the English opener by total surprise.