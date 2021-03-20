Reports | Jofra Archer likely to pull out of IPL to protect himself from his chronic elbow injury

Today at 7:31 PM
In huge news coming from England, The Telegraph has reported that Jofra Archer might miss the IPL 2021 by resting his chronic elbow injury in a bid to be fit for the Ashes, slated for the backend of the year. Archer will have another injection to his right elbow after the T20I series against India.
Jofra Archer has been vocal about the bubble fatigue and the resultant toll that it takes on his mental state but the physical toll has been immense. His recurring elbow problem ruled him out of the second Chennai Test but him partaking in the Indian Premier League, where he plays for Rajasthan Royals, was never in doubt.
However, according to a recent report, Archer is likely to miss the IPL season and put Test cricket first to be fit for the Ashes. Archer will have another injection in his right elbow after the Twenty20 series with India. While the decision has not been finalized, it might be taken in a couple of days. It is, however, almost certain that Archer will miss the ODIs against India.
It must be noted that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have the power to pull Archer out of an IPL contract thanks to the pacer being a centrally-contracted player with England. However, it is unclear yet how much of his £800,000 IPL deal is covered by insurance.
“I need to take care of my elbow before I think about what is going to happen. For me, in the immediate, I want to get through this [Twenty20] series and then I will do everything in my power to make sure I’m going to the World Cup and the Ashes," Archer had said ahead of the series.
