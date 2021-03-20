Reports | Delhi Capitals urge BCCI to vaccinate their Indian players

Today at 5:39 PM
Delhi Capitals have requested the BCCI to vaccinate their Indian players ahead of the cash-rich tournament beginning on April 9 with the overseas players least likely to get the nod. The source further added that the DC players will enter the bio-secure bubble on Tuesday and start the quarantine.
The Olympic-bound athletes are cleared to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but no such arrangement has been made for the cricketers, with the BCCI set to continue with the bio-secure bubble thing for the time being. However, it emerged that Delhi Capitals requested the BCCI to vaccinate its set of Indian players ahead of the cash-rich tournament.
"We have spoken to the BCCI which in turn is in talks with the Union Health Ministry, especially now that the Olympic-bound athletes are/will be getting the vaccine," a DC source told PTI.
"The foreign players may not get the nod... they have initiated conversations and for the Indian players to start off with," he added.
According to reports, the players who are partaking in the India-England series are not required to go through another quarantine and a simple bubble-to-bubble transfer would work. The DC official revealed that their players will enter the bio-secure bubble on Tuesday.
"So, DC players whatever available will start quarantine from Tuesday. As of now, it will be seven days of hard quarantine before the training starts in Mumbai."
The Indian Premier League is set to kick start on April 9 with Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore.
