IND vs ENG | Was confident because I played the domestic matches, insists Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Yesterday at 11:35 PM
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has asserted that playing domestic matches after recovering from injuries was a huge positive for him and thus he was really confident to execute his plans in the England series. The pacer has further added that taking wickets with inswingers was a great positive for him.
A career filled with promise and some notable highs, injuries have been Bhuvneshwar Kumar's biggest nemesis in the last few years, with the UP fast bowler last playing his international match in 2019 before this. On his comeback, he didn't disappoint, with wickets in the powerplay as well as bowled economical overs to push England back in the run-chase.
Just ahead of the tournament, Bhuvi turned out for Uttar Pradesh in both Syed Mushtaq Ali as well as the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Even though he wasn't taking a lot of wickets, it provided him with a great ground for match practice and that reaped dividends in the series against England.
"Always good to be back. Always good to contribute to the team's win. All good body wise. Was confident because I played the domestic matches," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Bhuvneshwar dismissed both Jos Buttler and Jason Roy but the dismissal of the latter was classic Bhuvi. A booming inswinger rattled Roy's stumps as India made early inroads. The pacer stated that the wicket gave him a lot of satisfaction, having finished his spell conceding just 15 runs, picking up two crucial wickets to turn the tide in India's favour.
"When you get a wicket with a new ball, it gives you confidence," Kumar added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.