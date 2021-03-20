IND vs ENG | India outplayed us in big moments; couldn't take advantage of deep batting-order, admits Eoin Morgan

Yesterday at 11:18 PM
Post England's 36-run loss and a series loss against India, Eoin Morgan insisted that the hosts outplayed them in the big moments while adding that they couldn't quite capitalize on their deep batting-order to come up with the goods. He has also added that the series has been a learning curve.
Eoin Morgan was once again on the right side of things at the toss, winning it for the nth time this series. However, having put India to bat first, England missed a golden opportunity to take the series home with their bowling the powerplay, where the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli totally plummeted the visitors. From thereon, the Three Lions were playing catch-up, as India got 224 runs on the board.
In reply, England got themselves off to a horrible start but a partnership between Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler stood as a ray of hope. Indian bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, came back brilliantly with their slower deliveries - off-cutters and knuckle-deliveries to hand a sounding defeat to England, who lost the lead and the series 3-2.
Speaking to broadcasters Star Sports in the post-match presentation, Eoin Morgan regretted that they couldn't make the fullest use of their deep batting order in the series, failing to chase twice in two games to collapse to a 3-2 series defeat.
"I think the series facing a strong Indian team was fantastic... India outplayed us in the big moments of the game and deserved to win. As a general principle we bat deep - we try to take advantage of it - but couldn't do so in big moments. In South Africa against South Africa, we chased 225," Eoin Morgan told Star Sports, reported ESPNCricinfo.
"Huge plusses for us will be the powerplay bowling. Have to commend Adil Rashid for the new role with the new ball. That gives us the extra option. No, not really [any worries]. The top order really well in the two wins we did win," he added.
