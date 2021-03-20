IND vs ENG | India outplayed us in big moments; couldn't take advantage of deep batting-order, admits Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan was once again on the right side of things at the toss, winning it for the nth time this series. However, having put India to bat first, England missed a golden opportunity to take the series home with their bowling the powerplay, where the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli totally plummeted the visitors. From thereon, the Three Lions were playing catch-up, as India got 224 runs on the board.