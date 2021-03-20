Imran Khan enters self-isolation after testing COVID-19 positive

Today at 9:26 PM
Pakistan's World Cup-winning skipper and Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for Coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, as confirmed by Dr Faisal Sultan, an infectious diseases expert. Khan was given his first dose of a vaccine two days earlier but the immunity was yet to be built.
Just a couple of days after being given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Khan developed mind symptoms for cold and fever and upon being tested, he was found out to be positive for the infectious disease. Dr Faisal Sultan, an infectious diseases expert and a prominent figure in Pakistan's response to the pandemic, confirmed the news while adding that Khan has entered isolation.
Khan's advisors have clarified that immunity takes time to kick in after a shot and the vaccine itself does not infect people with the virus. Many officials later urged that this shouldn't be a reason for people to deny the vaccine.
Currently, Pakistan is witnessing a third wave of the virus with a clear rise in cases and hospital admissions over the past month. Only recently the government announced all restaurants in Punjab, the largest province, would be closed temporarily. There have been warnings that the Pakistan government might order to close all non-essential businesses and implement a complete lockdown to get the virus under control.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.