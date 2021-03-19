Reports | PSL 2021 likely to resume in early June; Karachi to host the games
Today at 10:54 AM
On March 4, the increase of COVID scares in the PSL camps prompted PCB to postpone the tournament to a later date, which now ESPNCricinfo has suggested is early June. While the tournament won’t clash with the IPL, it will clash with the English county season, putting English players in jeopardy.
The increasing number of COVID-19 cases around in the camp prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take a swift decision on the tournament’s fate, postponing it to a later date. Several high-profile players, including Fawad Ahmed and England’s Tom Banton, were on the wrong end of the virus, putting a swift end to the tournament.
However, ESPNCricinfo has now reported that PSL 2021 is likely to resume in early June, avoiding any sort of clash with the Indian Premier League. While both tournaments have avoided a potential clash, PSL’s return in June would coincide with the English county season, potentially ruling the English players out of the roost.
With the bio-bubble being broken last time around, according to the reports, PCB have roped in a UK-based safety and technology company to construct the new bio-bubble for the restart of the tournament. The reports also suggested that the PCB are still divided over the scheduling, with two options - 16 matches scheduled over 10 days, followed by three playoffs in two days and 16 group matches over 13 days.
As per the reports, the franchises opted for a one-game one-night approach, starting from June 2, running till June 20, when the final would be played. The venue for the entire tournament would be Karachi, a place that has been earmarked by the PCB.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.