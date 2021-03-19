IPL’s introduction has made players ready for the world-stage, opines Sachin Tendulkar

Post the successful debuts of Ishan and Suryakumar, Sachin Tendulkar has opined that IPL’s introduction has made the Indian stars ready for the world-stage instantly. He also added that IPL has ensured that the Indian team have a bench strength of world-class players already ready at their disposal.

The Indian Premier League has undoubtedly been one of the best T20 leagues around the world and the benchmark of that - new-age Indian players getting an opportunity to showcase their talent. On the back of an excellent season for Mumbai Indians, the duo of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav found a place in the Indian T20I side, against England, where both of them scored half-centuries on their first innings.

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Sachin Tendulkar, who has seen a barrage of Indian talent, through the ranks, opined that IPL’s introduction has made the young Indian players ready for the world stage.

"Yeah, both Surya and Ishan are ready to play, because you know, I have always felt that IPL's introduction has helped players," Tendulkar, who is captaining the India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series, told PTI.

"That's the only reason I am saying that both these guys are ready to play for India and that just shows the bench strength of our team, it is really strong. So that's the beauty of our cricket now, that there are a number of players, who are ready to go out,” he added.

Sachin also contrasted the IPL times to his days of cricket, when the only way of facing bowlers was in international clashes. That ultimately led to these cricketers being exposed in away conditions, against the bowlers, without any prior experience.

"Because earlier when we played, I hadn't played against a Wasim (Akram), when we played in Australia, I hadn't played a (Sharne) Warne or (Craig) McDermott or Merv Hughes. We went there and we had to figure out what has happened."

Suryakumar Yadav’s first delivery was up against one of the best T20I bowlers in world cricket, against Jofra Archer. Incidentally, it was a short-delivery, which he effortlessly flicked back for a huge six, in a shot that he has played multiple times in the IPL.

"Both Archer and Stokes play for Rajasthan Royals, so it is nothing different and he (Surya) knows what they do and he has played against them already. So, it wasn't the first time.”