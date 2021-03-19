IND vs ENG | Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya recieve maiden call-up to Indian ODI squad

On Thursday, in his second appearance, Suryakumar Yadav made an instant impact - with both the fans and the selectors, with a fifty in just his first T20I batting outing for the country. Post his performance on Thursday and his consistent performance for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Mumbai batsman has been named in the 18-man ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the right-hander scored 332 runs in just five innings, at an average of 66.4.