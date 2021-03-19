IND vs ENG | Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya recieve maiden call-up to Indian ODI squad

Today at 10:52 AM
After impressing the selectors with their Vijay Hazare Trophy run, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya have been named in the 18-man squad for the ODI series against England. Meanwhile, India have also named Prasidh Krishna in the squad following his impressive display for Karnataka.
On Thursday, in his second appearance, Suryakumar Yadav made an instant impact - with both the fans and the selectors, with a fifty in just his first T20I batting outing for the country. Post his performance on Thursday and his consistent performance for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Mumbai batsman has been named in the 18-man ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the right-hander scored 332 runs in just five innings, at an average of 66.4.
Meanwhile, Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who previously played for India in the shortest format, also makes a comeback into the Indian setup albeit in the 50-over format, after scoring 388 runs in the tournament while picking five wickets. Alongside the all-rounder, Karnataka’s Prasidh Krishna too makes it to the squad, after an impressive display for Karnataka in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, with 14 wickets for the southern state.
However, there is no place at the top of the order for the leading run-scorers - Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal - who still stand ways away from the squad, with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma expected to open the innings. The squad, however, has also seen the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, his first ODI call-up almost after two years.
Washington Sundar, who impressed the selectors in recent times, has also been picked in the squad and if named in the playing XI, would make just his second appearance in the 50-over format. Virat Kohli remains the skipper as Rohit Sharma would don the vice-captain role for the Men in Blue in the upcoming three-match series against England, in Pune.
TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.— BCCI (@BCCI) March 19, 2021
