IND vs ENG | Looking forward to rubbing shoulders with greats of Indian team, asserts Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna, who was selected in the Indian ODI team for the England series, has stated that he is looking forward to rubbing shoulders with the greats of the Indian team. The Karnataka speedster further added that he wants to enjoy himself and not be bogged down by expectations.
On Friday, Prasidh Krishna, who recently had a very good Vijay Hazare Trophy, received his maiden call-up to the Indian team alongside Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. The Karnataka pacer, who had a torrid time in the last two IPLs, was the pick of the bowlers in the VHT but his ability to hit the 150 Kph mark made him a stand-out.
Virat Kohli, last year, even spoke about the importance of someone like Prasidh to the Indian line-up and now after receiving the call-up, the speedster was ecstatic.
“I am very excited to be part of the Indian squad. The team is made of such greats and I am looking forward to rubbing shoulders with them," Prasidh told Sportstar, on Friday.
Since starring for India A in 2015, Prasidh had to undergo several highs and lows while turning up for Karnataka and KKR, and the call-up is the culmination of that hard work. Prasidh stated that he wants to enjoy the opportunity and try to express himself.
“I am happy I went through the grind and faced all the difficulties I did. The experience that it gives you is invaluable. Vijay Hazare went well for me recently. And I should also thank Karnataka for helping me with this. I am not building any expectations. I just want to express myself and not lose out on the enjoyment,” he added.
