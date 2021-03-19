IND vs ENG | England fined 20% of match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate

Today at 5:55 PM
England have been fined 20% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad on Thursday. ICC Elite Panel Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the required target.
The fourth T20I between India and England took as much as four hours and 17 minutes to finish, with England's bowling rate creating a lot of questions. Even some former cricketers came out scathing against the ICC for not being strict about it, but that is far from reality. Taking all the concessions into account, the ICC has imposed a 20% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India.
"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a press release.
"Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charges."
The fifth and final T20I of the series will be played at the same venue on Saturday. The series is currently locked at 2-2, going into the fifth encounter in what has been an encapsulating series.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.