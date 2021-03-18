Yusuf Pathan’s advice helped me settle in and play a blinder, reveals Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, whose 20-ball 49 on Wednesday propelled India into the final of the Road Safety World Series, revealed that after he struggled to time the ball initially, it was a clever piece of advice from Yusuf Pathan that helped him get going. Yuvraj has now hit 12 sixes in his last 2 games.

After bulldozing through the group stages, India Legends booked their place in the final of the inaugural Road Safety World Series as the Men in Blue beat a spirited Windies side by 12 runs in a high-octane encounter to set up a clash in the summit with either Sri Lanka or South Africa. For the second game running, it was the Sachin show that helped India take control of the game, but, once again, it was an onslaught from Yuvraj Singh that took the game away from the opponent. After smacking an unbeaten 22-ball 52 in the final group game against the Proteas, Yuvraj carried this form into the semis, where he pummeled the Windies attack, smashing a 20-ball 49.

He was named Man of the Match for the knock that eventually turned out to be the difference-maker, but speaking post match, the 39-year-old admitted that it wasn’t easy goings in the middle, and it was only after a smart piece of advice from Yusuf Pathan that he started to find rhythm.

“They were bowling Tino early, so I was just waiting for the spinners. It was hard to get used to the pitch, was trying to hit too hard. Yusuf told me not to do that. He's been batting really well, been exceptional. We had a big total on the board and that's the reason we could stretch in the end,” Yuvraj Singh said in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

Yuvraj’s knock of 49 comprised a four and six sixes - including four sixes off the 19th over bowled by Mahendra Nagamootoo - but he had his fair share of fortune, after being handed a reprieve by the Caribbean side. The all-rounder quipped that “God answered my prayers.”

“I think I got lucky again, got dropped. In these tournaments, I see guys getting dropped and I never got dropped before. So God answered my prayers I guess,” Yuvraj said.

India, with the win on Wednesday, booked their place in the final on Sunday, where they will be taking on either the Sri Lanka Legends or the South Africa legends. A confident Yuvraj asserted that India, in the form they are in currently, should be able to beat whoever comes their way and lift the title.

“The way we're playing at the moment, we should be able to beat whoever makes the final. We're focusing on our own cricket. The crowd has been amazing,” the 39-year-old concluded.