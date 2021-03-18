Twitter reacts to third umpire controversy as dubious soft signal rule brings Suryakumar's debut to premature end

Today at 8:36 PM
Soft signal for a catch outside 30 yard circle? If umpires have such great eyes, then their eyes should be used for research purposes. Suryakumar Yadav was on receiving end of a rough soft signal on Sam Curran's bowling when a close catch was ruled out, which looked very doubtful on replays.
That was not out!
March 18, 2021
What an innings!!
Suryakumar Yadav, you Beauty .❤️🇮🇳— निश्चल शर्मा (@nischl_sharma) March 18, 2021
There was only one way to get him out. That's what they did. 👎#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/e6n3oeokJH
3rd Umpire fault!
THIRD UMPIRE FAULT— DHRUV RATHI (@DHRUVRA71219806) March 18, 2021
it's is NotOut
THE TECHNOLOGY SHOULD BE IMPROVE 😤
Feeling Sad for suryakumar yadav#notout #suryakumaryadav pic.twitter.com/UAmtbpgUZY
It was not conclusive!
If it was not conclusive, it had to be gone in a batsman favour as per benefit of doubt rule.— Mohit Sharma (@mohitvk45) March 18, 2021
Is there something in the ground there? What do you think?🤔
It was clearly touching the ground...David Malan reaction to the catch was unpredicted🥺#INDvsENG_2021 #suryakumar #umpire pic.twitter.com/w6r0SAWRwW
Bad decision!
You don't need be american to cant understand why we have DRS & 3rd Umpire in Cricket if technology & 3rd Umpire final decision still depend on field umpire decision, funny no ?#suryakumar— Abdul Ghaffar #CricketTalkWithGhaffar (YouTube) (@GhaffarDawnNews) March 18, 2021
Unlucky!!
#suryakumar got unlucky after a fine innings.@BCCI what kind of umpires are you hiring.— Why so serious? (@JokerInGotham00) March 18, 2021
They can't even see the gap between the hands and ball on the ground.#INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/7rnk7xaaLx
Worst Umpire!
This soft signal garbage must go. Any Tom, Dick and Binod can clearly see that Malan has let the ball go out of his hand. How can the on-field umpire possibly see that in real-time? Suryakumar robbed. #INDvENGt20 #IndvEng #umpire #T20I #sky #pant— Ruchir // ರುಚಿರ್ (@rrihcur) March 18, 2021
BCCI please!
@BCCI are yar tum improve kro yar umpiring ko....#suryakumar #notout pic.twitter.com/iJ0VcFYgUJ— Jay Singh (@singhjay96) March 18, 2021
LOL!!
Third umpire watching reply of #suryakumar wicket #INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/h0ztaPItrv— Rohit (@iamrohit1725) March 18, 2021
That knock was LIT!
Shut them all! That innings spoke all about the man @surya_14kumar #espn #repost #suryakumar pic.twitter.com/vHXpyAunow— Thalal Izzath (@thalz003) March 18, 2021
