 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to third umpire controversy as dubious soft signal rule brings Suryakumar's debut to premature end

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Controversial Call for Surya

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to third umpire controversy as dubious soft signal rule brings Suryakumar's debut to premature end

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:36 PM

    Soft signal for a catch outside 30 yard circle? If umpires have such great eyes, then their eyes should be used for research purposes. Suryakumar Yadav was on receiving end of a rough soft signal on Sam Curran's bowling when a close catch was ruled out, which looked very doubtful on replays.

    That was not out!

    What an innings!!

    3rd Umpire fault!

    It was not conclusive!

    Bad decision!

    Unlucky!!

    Worst Umpire!

    BCCI please!

    LOL!!

    That knock was LIT!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down