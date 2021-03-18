Twitter reacts to India's own 'Mr. 360 ' Suryakumar Yadav smashing Archer for six on very first ball

Batting in front of the mirror is a common thing for budding cricketers. Some use it as an extended part of their visualization practice. One of the most desirable and audacious shots in the cricketing book is hooking/pulling genuine fast bowlers. Not at all easy to execute. After missing out on Indian selection so many times when he deserved it. Made to wait for eternity. That was how Suryalumar Yadav has been treated for the last one and half years. He finally gets a call-up for the England series. Makes his debut in the second game too. Yet doesn't get to bat but is dropped the next game. Again gets a chance today. A rampaging Jofra Archer, who has been delivering thunderbolts and has just got out Rohit Sharma is ready to breathe fire down Surya's neck. He's bracing up to face his first delivery.