 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to India's own 'Mr. 360 ' Suryakumar Yadav smashing Archer for six on very first ball

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    SKY has arrived

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to India's own 'Mr. 360 ' Suryakumar Yadav smashing Archer for six on very first ball

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:49 PM

    Suryakumar Yadav - people were going bonkers for his batting debut. He has awed one and all with his strokeplay. 'He can be India's next big thing in middle-order'. He gets dropped without facing any delivery. Is back again today, and what does he do? Casually hook Archer for a six on ball one.

    Batting in front of the mirror is a common thing for budding cricketers. Some use it as an extended part of their visualization practice. One of the most desirable and audacious shots in the cricketing book is hooking/pulling genuine fast bowlers. Not at all easy to execute. After missing out on Indian selection so many times when he deserved it. Made to wait for eternity. That was how Suryalumar Yadav has been treated for the last one and half years. He finally gets a call-up for the England series. Makes his debut in the second game too. Yet doesn't get to bat but is dropped the next game. Again gets a chance today. A rampaging Jofra Archer, who has been delivering thunderbolts and has just got out Rohit Sharma is ready to breathe fire down Surya's neck. He's bracing up to face his first delivery.

    It's a short delivery. Jofra bowls them just at the right place near the helmet. He unleashes it on SKY. But Surya is also a gambler. He takes on Jofra right on his first delivery. Gets the hook out of his 360-degree repertoire of shots. He moves inside the line of the ball. Mind you, it's a brute bolting towards him at 143.9kph. Surya's one leg is off the ground. What about balance? Jeez, haven't you seen SKY's swagger and chutzpah in the IPL? One leg off the ground, and still he hooks it for a six over fine leg. Whattay start.

    He has done it to Jofra in the IPL. He does it against him at the top level too. Dream shot on a dream batting debut. The one that players try in front of their mirror at home. SKY is living the dream.

    SKY HAS ARRIVED!!

    What a start!

    First ball and six!



    FIRST BALL FIRST SIX!!



    STATEMENT!!

    What was that Surya?

    Proud of SKY!

    Remember the name!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down