    Twitter reacts to furious Hardik Pandya chastising Sundar after latter's misfield gifts England a boundary

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:27 PM

    Hardik Pandya might not have had a good day with the bat but he was on point in terms of his bowling today. After Shardul Thakur dropped a tough chance on his bowling, Washington Sundar added salt to his injury as the youngster couldn't get down to a ball at point as it raced past for a four.

    Nasty fielding!

    Hardik abuses Sundar!

    That aggression!

    Haha!

    Abe ye kya hai

