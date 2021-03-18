Twitter reacts to desperate KL Rahul forcing Rohit Sharma to put-in dive to get off the mark

Today at 8:21 PM
You wouldn't want to be KL Rahul right now. India's crisis gloveman is no long keeping. His batting has been poor. His place in the side is under question. And today, he had Rohit Sharma in trouble when he attempted a quick single which infuriated Rohit as the latter had to dive to stay alive.
It was a near run-out!
March 18, 2021
Haha!!
After taking single , KL Rahul to his hatters pic.twitter.com/n9bmnfeqsu— Paras (@Cricketpolls49) March 18, 2021
First run!
After ensure that KL rahul will play good today rohit sharma decided to go back in pavilion. what a legend.🙏👌 #INDvsENG— Bhrustrated 2.0 (@FunMauji) March 18, 2021
OH, Rahul!
KL Rahul out of binaries— Raghav (@144Edgbaston) March 18, 2021
LOL!
KL Rahul had a special chat with ABD it seems.— tina. (@helicoptershot_) March 18, 2021
Special, eh?
KL Rahul after scoring first run #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/yQHUmClC1M— Satya (@Tweetsbysatya) March 18, 2021
That reaction!!
This reaction by KL Rahul 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/a4DnIuLZkz— 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 (@oyehappy) March 18, 2021
