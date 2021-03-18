 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to desperate KL Rahul forcing Rohit Sharma to put-in dive to get off the mark

    First run for KL Rahul!

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:21 PM

    You wouldn't want to be KL Rahul right now. India's crisis gloveman is no long keeping. His batting has been poor. His place in the side is under question. And today, he had Rohit Sharma in trouble when he attempted a quick single which infuriated Rohit as the latter had to dive to stay alive.

    It was a near run-out!

    Haha!!

    First run!

    OH, Rahul!

    LOL!

    Special, eh?

    That reaction!! 

